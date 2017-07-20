Home Indiana Coroner Releases Name of Man Found Dead in Dubois County July 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The name is released for the man who was found dead in Dubois County. The Dubois County Coroner confirms the man found dead Wednesday afternoon is 49-year-old Darin Atkins, of Birdseye.

An autopsy was conducted Thursday morning. The preliminary cause of death is traumatic brain injury due to blunt force trauma.

The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating this death investigation. Deputies were on the scene at a home on Harts Gravel Road just north of Birdseye. They found Atkins dead in the home, and have taken several people in for questioning.

We will update this developing story as information becomes available.

An official cause of death is pending autopsy results.

