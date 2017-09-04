Home Kentucky Coroner Releases Name and Cause of Death for Passenger in Daviess Co. Crash September 4th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

The Daviess County Coroner releases the name and cause of death for the passenger killed in an accident Sunday morning. The coroner said 21-year-old Cody Glover, of Owensboro, died from drowning.

Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies say a vehicle was driving west on Highway 60 East when the driver lost control of the car. The car veered off the road near HWY 213 North, striking a fence, tree, and flipping upside down in a lake.

Deputies say the driver had been drinking. That man is recovering in the hospital. Glover, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was taken to the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he later died.

The driver’s name has not been released yet.

Authorities say speed and alcohol are believed to be a factor in this crash.

