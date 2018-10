Home Indiana Evansville Coroner Releases Identity of Body Found in Evansville October 10th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The body found by Evansville police on October 9th has been identified as 35-year-old Monika Roberts of Maryland.

An autopsy was completed and reveled that she died of a single gunshot wound to the head. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The Henderson Police Department as well as EPD are investigating the incident.

Previous story: Autopsy Scheduled Wednesday For Body Found In Evansville.

Comments

comments