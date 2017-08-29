Home Indiana Evansville Coroner Releases Cause Of Death For Man Shot Outside American Legion August 29th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Coroner releases the cause of death for the man shot outside the American Legion. A deadly shooting outside of the American Legion left Anthony Blaylock dead and three others injured.

Blaylock was found with multiple gunshot wounds, and was taken to an area hospital where he later died. The other three people sustained non-life threatening injuries, but their names have not been released at this time.

Video from the area shows numerous people near the scene of the shooting. Officers were on the scene within seconds of the shooting, and there were numerous people in the area, but few witnesses have come forward about the shooting.

The coroner’s office says Blaylock died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. His death is being ruled a homicide.

There have been no arrests made in this case.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call EPD or the WeTip Hotline. Callers can remain anonymous.

