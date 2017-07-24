Home Indiana Evansville Coroner Releases Cause of Death for Boy who Drowned at Burdette July 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the cause of death for the five-year-old boy who was found face down in a pool at Burdette Park. The coroner says five-year-old Seth Fulkerson died as a result of drowning.

This incident happened Saturday around 3:30 p.m. when a child found Seth Fulkerson floating face down in about two feet of water. The child told his parent who jumped into the water and pulled Fulkerson out.

CPR was started immediately, but Fulkerson never regained consciousness. He was taken to Deaconess where he was pronounced dead.

Fulkerson was at the pool with his mother and her three other children when the drowning happened.

There will be additional testing to see if any medical issues contributed to his death.

