Coroner Identifies Victim In Evansville Shooting & Stabbing

April 4th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

An autopsy is scheduled for the man who died after a shooting and stabbing on Independence Avenue in Evansville. Calls started coming in just after 6 p.m. at a home on Independence Avenue near South Evans Avenue.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the victim as David Chinn, 62, of Evansville. Chinn was taken from the scene on Independence Avenue to St. Vincent, where he died just before 8:30 p.m.

Police say three men were hurt in what started as a domestic dispute. Two of the men were shot, and one was stabbed.

The other two men remain hospitalized, but their condition is unknown at this time. Their names have not been released at this time.

The woman involved in the incident was not hurt.

Chinn’s autopsy is scheduled for 4:00 this afternoon.

This is an ongoing investigation.

