Coroner Identifies Two Victims In Deadly Crash

The Vanderburgh County Coroner identifies the two victims in a crash that began as a police pursuit on Evansville’s south side. Police say two-year-old Princess Carter and seven-month-old Prince Carter died after 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland’s vehicle slammed into the car they were inside.

The mother, Janay Carter, is in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

The crash happened at Monroe Avenue and Linwood Avenue on November 29th around 7 p.m.

McFarland is accused of leading police on a chase after they tried to stop his vehicle. His vehicle collided with another vehicle and the two children died as a result of that crash.

McFarland is facing felony fleeing charges and he could face additional charges.

Autopsies for the two victims are scheduled for Thursday, November 30th at 1 p.m.

This investigation is ongoing.

