Coroner Identifies Two Victims In Deadly Crash
The Vanderburgh County Coroner identifies the two victims in a crash that began as a police pursuit on Evansville’s south side. Police say two-year-old Princess Carter and seven-month-old Prince Carter died after 26-year-old Fredrick McFarland’s vehicle slammed into the car they were inside.
The mother, Janay Carter, is in serious, but non-life threatening condition.
The crash happened at Monroe Avenue and Linwood Avenue on November 29th around 7 p.m.
McFarland is accused of leading police on a chase after they tried to stop his vehicle. His vehicle collided with another vehicle and the two children died as a result of that crash.
McFarland is facing felony fleeing charges and he could face additional charges.
Autopsies for the two victims are scheduled for Thursday, November 30th at 1 p.m.
This investigation is ongoing.
