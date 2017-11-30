Home Indiana Evansville Coroner Confirms Second Fatality From Chase Ending In Crash November 30th, 2017 Lauren Leslie Evansville, Indiana

Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear confirms a second person has died who was involved in a deadly crash. The accident happened after a suspect fled police around 7PM Wednesday.

The suspect identified as, 26-year-old Frederick McFarland, is in police custody. Once released from the hospital McFarland will face multiple charges including felony fleeing.

McFarland is accused of leading police on a chase after they tried to stop his vehicle. His car collided with another vehicle and two people died in that crash.

Autopsies for the two victims are scheduled Thursday, November 30th at 1 p.m.

We will update information as it becomes available.

Lauren Leslie



