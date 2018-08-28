Home Indiana Evansville Coroner called to scene of Vanderburgh County fire August 28th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Evansville

44News confirms one person has died in a house fire in northern Evansville.

At 7:21 p.m. initial fire crews responded to a structure fire call in the 9100 block of Baumgart Road in Evansville.

Three fire crews responded to the scene; Evansville, German Township, and Scott Township were all called to fight the blaze.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner says one person was killed in the fire. An autopsy to identify the victim is set for 1:00 p.m. Wednesday.

