One person is believed dead following an apparent drowning near Wadesville.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Springfield Road in Posey County around 10:30 this morning. Officials say a man was apparently in a boat on a private lake. When someone went to check on him, they could not find him. The coroner has been called to the scene.

