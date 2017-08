Home Indiana Coroner Called To Scene Of Gibson Co. Crash August 3rd, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

The Coroner has been called to the scene of a crash in Gibson County. State Road 168 at County Road 550 East is closed due to this accident.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the crash where injuries are being reported. The coroner is responding to the scene.

Drivers are asked to avoid this area, if possible.

State Road 168 at County Road 550 East is closed until further notice.

