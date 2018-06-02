Home Indiana Man Shot Dead In Alleged Attempted Robbery June 2nd, 2018 Amanda Porter Indiana

A shots fired call around 11:45 a.m. in the 1700 block of Coker Avenue in Evansville ended with the coroner being called to the scene.

An Evansville police officer on scene told 44News a shootout between a homeowner and an alleged attempted robber left one man dead with two gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

E-P-D says a man knocked on a homeowner’s door with a gun in hand allegedly attempting to rob the home.

Police say the homeowner’s family was home at the time of the alleged incident, but no one was injured.

