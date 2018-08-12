Cornhole Tournament Raises Money For Healthy Snacks

Cornhole teams went head to head this weekend to raise funds for the Boys and Girls Club.

Teams of two participated in a double elimination Cornhole Tournament at the Tropicana Events Plaza. The “Stock The Pantry” Cornhole Tournament supports our local Boys and Girls Club and helps promote healthy habits. It allows kids at the Boys and Girls Club to have healthy snacks all year long. Events organizers say, the tournament gets more support each year.

Shanna Groeninger, the Resource Director at the Boys and Girls Club says, “It’s been great showing, so our ninth year running and it continues to grow every year, we take walk up teams, the day of, which we have fifteen walk up teams today, a total of over a hundred teams so we really couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Cash prizes were awarded to first, second, and third place.

