Cornhole & Craft Beer Festival Coming To Evansville

Cornhole & Craft Beer Festival will be coming to Evansville next month. This festival will celebrate local and regional craft beer from Carson’s Brewery, Tin Man Brewing, Sun King Brewery and Tax Man Brewing.

Organizers say this will make for a unique and delicious “hops-tastic” adventure for people.

This event will pair a savory collection of craft beer with what has become one of the most popular sports in America – Cornhole.

This event will be at Old National Events Plaza on Friday, March 23rd and Saturday, March 24th. The launch party will be held on Thursday, March 22nd at 7 p.m. at Carson’ Brewery.

Carson’s will also host free games and prizes as it kicks-off this weekend event.

An all-day pass on Saturday is $17, a night pass on Saturday is $15, a morning pass will cost five dollars, and Friday only will cost $15.

A two-day pass will cost $35 and you receive two house drink vouchers. Plus, the first 100 people to buy tickets will receive a commemorative Cornhole and Craft Beer Fest beer glass.

Tickets can be purchase online at TicketMaster, call 800-745-3000, or pick up at Old National Events Box Office.

Cornhole & Craft Beer Festival Schedule:

Thursday, March 22, 2018

7:00PM – Launch Party at Carson’s Brewery

Friday March 23, 2018

12:00PM – Gates Open

2:00PM – Beer Fest Opens

2:00PM – Big Blind Draw – $10.00 per player – 70% payout

5:00PM – Seniors Singles Points Ticket – $25.00 ($30.00 walk ups)

– Seniors Singles Points & Purse Ticket $40.00 ($50.00 walk ups)

5:00PM – Women’s Singles Points Ticket $25.00 ($30.00 walk ups)

– Women’s Singles Points & Purse Ticket – $40.00 ($50.00 walk ups)

5:00PM – Junior Singles Begin

– Juniors Singles – $15.00 per player

6:00PM – Live Music Begins

8:00PM – Coed Doubles – $20.00 per team ($30.00 walk ups)

8:00PM – Mini Doubles – $20.00 per team ($30.00 walk ups)

10:00PM – Cornhole & Craft Beer Fest Ends

Saturday March 24, 2018

8:30AM – Gates Open

10:00AM – World Singles Division begins

2:00PM – Craft Beer Fest opens

2:00PM – Social Singles Division begins at (64 player maximum)

4:00PM – World Doubles Division begins

6:00PM – Social Doubles Division begins at (32 team maximum)

6:00PM – Live Music Begins

10:00PM – Cornhole & Craft Beer Fest Ends

For festival updates, visit Evansville Cornhole & Craft Beer Fest.

Comments

comments