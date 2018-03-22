Home Indiana Evansville Cornhole & Craft Beer Festival Comes To Evansville This Weekend March 22nd, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Cornhole and Craft Beer Festival is hitting the Old National Events Plaza this weekend. Cornhole players will be competing tomorrow and Saturday while Carson’s Brewery beer is flowing.

There’s a launch party scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. at Carson’s Brewery.

Everyone can enjoy craft beer and live music during the cornhole tournament this weekend.

Tickets are $35 for the two-day pass, Saturday all-day pass is $17, Saturday night pass is $15, Saturday morning pass is $5, and Friday only is $15.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 1-800-745-3000, at the Old National Events Plaza Box Office, or at TicketMaster.

For a complete schedule of events, go to Evansville’s Cornhole and Craft Beer Festival.

