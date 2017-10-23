Laura Alexander — Assistant General Manager for the Owensboro Convention Center stopped by 44News This Morning to go “Inside the Community” for The Cork and Cuisine Happy Hallowine.

The event includes a five course dinner with a Halloween theme like bone marrow, fried tarantulas, witches stew and a mummy filet! Each course will also be paired with a specific wine.

Along with the great food and drinks there will be a costume contest and Halloween movie trivia.

The event is Thursday October 26th. It begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Tickets are $65.25 per person including all wines and spirits, and may be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com, the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932.

