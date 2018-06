Home Kentucky Corydon Man Accused of Sexually Abusing Child June 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Barry Lester of Corydon, Kentucky is currently in jail having been accused of sexually abusing a child under 12 years old.

The alleged victim says Lester abused her in May and June of this year at his home in Corydon, Indiana.

He is currently being held at the Henderson County Jail, and will appear in court on July 3rd.

According to the Sheriff’s office, this investigation is ongoing.

