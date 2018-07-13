Home Indiana Cops Cycling For Survivors Passes Through Tri-State July 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

An annual ride for fallen officers makes its way to the Tri-State. Cops Cycling for Survivors is a 13-day event raising money for law enforcement families across Indiana.

Active and retired officers, survivors, and loved ones started their journey on Monday riding their bikes more than a thousand miles around the Hoosier state’s perimeter.

The money raised goes to a memorial fund that helps families of fallen officers. Thursday they stopped in Huntingburg and made their way to Princeton Friday. Up next they’re heading to Terre Haute to continue their journey.

