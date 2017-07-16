44News | Evansville, IN

Cops Cycling Indiana For Survivors

July 16th, 2017 Indiana

People traveling on U.S. 41 Monday may see dozens of cops riding their bikes and it’s all for a good cause. It’s an annual bike ride organized by cops cycling for Survivors Foundation.

Active and retired police officers, and other law enforcement members ride their bikes along the perimeter of Indiana to raise money and awareness of the sacrifices made by law enforcement families across Indiana.

Riders will arrive in Princeton Monday afternoon and leave Tuesday morning to head to Huntingburg.

