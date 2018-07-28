Cops Connecting With Kids Has Officially Expanded

Its official, Cops Connecting With Kids has expanded.

The organization founded by a group of Evansville Police is only in its 5th year and has already expanded into other regions. To launch Cops Connecting With Kids in Kentucky and Henderson County, Audubon Chrysler hosted the “Back The Blue Ride” Jeep Rally. The Evansville Area Jeepers gathered in Mount Vernon, Indiana and traveled with a police escort to Audubon Chrysler as one unit.

Interim Chief of Police Jason Hargitt was there and explained “There was something like 250 of them that started out at the procession in Mount Vernon, Indiana. That’s is impressive, just watching them coming in. The American Flags, the thin blue line flag and the bumper sticks, its good to know that people still support the Police Department and are thankful for what we do.”

After the arrival, activities included an off road jeep course, jeep flex photo opportunities, BBQ dinner, music, prizes, and much more.

