Copper Wire Theft Leads To Arrest

An Evansville man is arrested after police say he stole copper wire from a power substation in Henderson. Christopher Fischer, 39, is charged with receiving stolen property under $10,000.

Earlier this week, detectives began an investigation into the theft of copper from a power substation on South Green Street that belonged to Henderson Municipal Power & Light (HMP&L).

Detectives received a call this morning from Henderson Metal Recycling who said Fischer was there to sell a large amount of copper wire. Before detectives arrived, Fischer left, but he was stopped on South Green Street.

Police say they found a large amount of copper wire in Fischer’s vehicle.

An HMP&L employee said the copper wire found in Fischer’s vehicle was theirs. Fischer refused to make a statement.

Fischer is being held without bond in the Henderson County Jail. He’s set to be in court on April 16th at 9 a.m.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call Det. Newman at 270-831-1295, or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111. Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

comments