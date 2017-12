Home Illinois Copper Thieves At It Again In Illinois December 14th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

Copper thieves are at it again in Illinois. Our media partners at WFIW report, this time the thieves made off with copper ground wires from a tower owned by Mobile Radio Speacialists, of Grayville, in White County. The site targeted was near Burnt Prairie.

Another tower, owned by Verizon, was also hit.

Last week, thieves stole copper wire from a T-Mobile tower near Wayne City in Wayne County.

