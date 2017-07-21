Home Indiana Evansville Company Provides Tips to Beat the Heat and Save Money July 21st, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana Pinterest

With the heat index in Evansville reaching 107 Friday people are trying to find anyway possible to beat the heat. This heat isn’t just uncomfortable it’s can actually be quite dangerous.

When it gets this hot, more people are running their air conditioners which can tax the power grids.

Heating and cooling experts have some advice about to keep yourself cool at home without breaking the bank on your next electric bill.

Keith Uhde says, “Some people don’t even known where their outdoor air conditioner unit is. It can be grown with weeds or even trees or landscaping and people don’t know where its at. But it’s not important until it’s important so by preforming the proper maintenance keeping that equipment clean, factory fresh. Not only does it save you money in the long run but it saves you money on your utility bills.”

A-Plus Derr says its call center is fielding more than 100 calls every day for A/C related issues. Temperatures are expected to remain in the 90s through Saturday.

Experts say if your system is not keeping up there is likely something wrong.

