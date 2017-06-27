Coolest Late June Overnights Stretch In 12 Years

It has been looking like a stretch of below-normal temps just before above normal temps in late June for weeks (after period of above-normal rainfall), but we have been at/in record cool territory at night for consecutive days. This is something that has not been seen in late June in over a decade.

Tonight will mark the fourth consecutive night with lows in the 50s at Evansville Regional Airport. This has not happened in late June (after June 16) since 2005 when we saw five nights in the 50s. However, those five nights had lows in the upper 50s (57-59). In 2017, these late June nights will run 53-58. Three of those four nights will end up with lows 53-55. The last time we had three consecutive nights that cool in June was 2003 with 55, 51 & 55 June 20-22.

We tied the record low Sunday with 53, missed the record low by two degrees yesterday, missed a record low tie this morning by one degree & will be within three degrees of tying the record low of 55 set in 1950 tonight.

