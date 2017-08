Average temperatures are running 4-7 degrees below over the Tri-State for August 1-9, making it the coolest such period since 1993. Prior to that, 1992 was about the same.

Overall, things will change with temperatures averaging out above normal for latter August & even into September.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



