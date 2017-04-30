44News | Evansville, IN

Cooler Than Normal Pattern Developing……Widespread Cold Rainfall Possible Mid-Week

April 30th, 2017 Weather Blog

Clipper system looks to dive southeastward & re-develop over Texas Tuesday, then move northeastward.

This could bring widespread, wind-driven, cold rainfall to the Tri-State late Wednesday, Wednesday night & early Thursday.  We will be on the cold. blustery side of the system with rain pivoting in from the south & then the east & northeast.  The potential is there for 1-2″, mainly Wednesday night, depending on the exact storm track.  This will just irritate the on-going flooding issues.  Good news is that it will dry out quite a bit Tuesday with the warmer weather, sun, dry air & wind after a mostly cloudy, but windy Monday.

Trends overall show a cooler & drier than normal early May pattern to May 14.  There may be one burst of above normal temps a day or two, but by & large, this is going to be a chilly period with many days with highs in the 60s & lows in the 30s & 40s.

 

