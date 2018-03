An overall cooler- & drier-than-normal pattern will settle in up to around March 12 for the Tri-State.

However, there is still a tendency for, as a whole, for warmer, wetter pattern take hold thereafter with frequent occurrence right into mid-April.

Chad Evans



