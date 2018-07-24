Cool Car Cold Cash Raffle at Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center

Today is ‘Change a Life’ day at Easter Seals Rehabilitation Center, and we got to learn about their Cool Car Cold Cash raffle that is going on until Thursday.

Easter Seal’s goal is to sell all 3,000 tickets to fund local individuals with disabilities.

The grand prize is a 2018 Nissan Sentra or $15,000. Individuals that place 2nd or 3rd will receive $5,000 and $1,000 respectively.

Tickets are on sale for $50 each or 3 for $100, and are available until 5:00PM. Call 812-474-2348 or visit the rehabilitation center at 3701 Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville to purchase tickets.

To be put into a drawing for an extra ticket on Thursday’s drawing, say the word ‘change’ when you purchase your ticket.

The grand prize drawing is July 26th at the rehabilitation center.

Click here to view the Easter seals website to see more information on the raffle.





















