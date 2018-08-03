Cooking Grease Cleanup Could Cost Taxpayers Thousands

A proposal to clean up to clean up cooking grease that was dumped in a creek could cost taxpayers thousands. City officials assessed the damage and say cleanup will likely cost local taxpayers more than $10,000.

According to officials, this stream flows into the lakes at the Evansville Country club, which sends water into Pigeon Creek and eventually the Ohio River.

Officials say there is still some residual grease left behind but there’s no word on when the entire spill will be cleaned up.

Anyone who knows who may have dumped the grease is asked to call the city’s Engineer’s Office at (812) 436-4990.

