Cooking With Fresh. By Gene’s: Sweet Potato Hash

For our “Cooking With” series, we’re introducing some new recipes, and a new chef!

We’re in the kitchen with Andrew from Fresh. by Genes, creating the perfect meal, and we’re starting with a delicious side that can do double duty as a vegan entrée!

You may recall that Fresh. by Genes won Evansville Food Truck Fest and they took best taco at Taco Fest.

Andrew teaches cooking classes too, which make a great date night, or Christmas gift (hint, hint).

Andrew Keller owns Gene’s Health Food and the Fresh. By Gene’s food truck with his sister Karissa in Owensboro. His desire is for you to have good food experiences while eating healthy with variety.

Sweet Potato Hash:

2-3 Sweet Potatoes

2 in Ginger

1 1/2 T Coconut Oil

1 tsp Salt

1 tsp Garlic Powder

1/2 tsp Pepper

1/2 Jalapeno (optional)

Green Onions (optional)

Peel and dice Sweet Potatoes (the more even your cuts the more even your food will cook).

Grate ginger.

De-seed and dice your jalapeno if you’re including it.

Heat coconut oil, add diced sweet potatoes and grated ginger.

Cook for 10-15 minutes till tender and with a crisp.

Add garlic powder, salt and pepper and toss.

Garnish with chopped green onions.

Serve hot.

