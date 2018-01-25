Cooking with Fresh. By Gene’s: Green Olive Salsa Verde

We’re in the kitchen with Andrew from Fresh. by Gene’s for a new three part healthy eating series…here’s the twist…none of it is going to taste like it’s good for you!

This week’s recipe is a Mediterranean take on a Mexican classic!



Green Olive Salsa Verde:

1-2 T Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/3 C Finely Chopped Pitted Olives

1 T Capers Rinsed and Chopped

1/2 C Finely Chopped Flat Leaf Parsley

1/4 C Chopped Fresh Mint

1 Large Clove Garlic Chopped to a Paste

Zest and Juice of 1/2 Lemon

1/3 C Plain Yogurt

Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Pinch of Red Chili Flakes optional

Combine all Ingredients, Mix and Serve!

Can be had with Yuca chips, served over Baked Chicken or goes well with Lamb.

This weekend at Gene’s healthy teaching kitchen The Galley is doing a bulk cooking class called Better Than the Freezer Aisle.

They’ll be making some favorites like home made toaster strudel, PF Chang’s Orange Chicken and more without the dyes and preservatives of packaged food.

Bulk Freezer Meals give you 4 entrees, 3-4 sides, and a breakfast that serves at least 4 adults.

I neglected to mention the big news: they’re franchising nationwide!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments