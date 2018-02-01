Cooking with Fresh. by Gene’s: Creamy Cashew Kale Soup

We’re back in the kitchen with Chef Andrew from Fresh. by Genes, and things are warming up for winter!

Today we’re putting together a delicious soup that’s perfect for the cold days, and for your waist-line.

Creamy Cashew Kale Soup Recipe:

1 tablespoon Coconut Oil

1 small diced Onion

2-2.5 tablespoons peeled and minced Ginger, Fresh

1.5 tablespoons minced Garlic

¼ teaspoons Cayenne Pepper

4 cups Chicken Broth

14 ounces Diced Tomatoes, Fire Roasted

1 med sweet potato cubed 2″ pcs

1 cups chop Kale

1/2 cup of cashew butter

2 teaspoons cumin

1.5 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoons Black Pepper

Add salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

– Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat.

– Add onions and ginger, cook until translucent

– Add the garlic, cook for 1 minute..

– Add remaining ingredients. Bring up to a boil.

– Reduce to a simmer. Cook until vegetables are tender..

– Let cool.

