Cooking with Fresh. By Gene’s: Chicken with Curried Soubise

We’re continuing our healthy recipe series with an easy to make dish.

But don’t tell your friends how simple it is…this French sauce with a twist will make you look like an amazing chef!

Press play on the video for Andrew’s tips for making this dish.



Chicken with Curried Soubise

Chicken thighs, skin on and deboned (optional-marinade for at least 4 hours 1/2 C Orange Juice, 1/2 C Lime Juice 1/2 tsp pepper 1 tsp salt, 2 garlic cloves minced, 1 in chopped Ginger)

Soubise (note: this is a very versatile sauce and can really add flair to any main or side. Excellent with chicken, duck, fish and any number of roasted vegetables

2 Medium Red Onions

2 T Room Temp Butter

1 1/2 C Heavy Cream

1 Lime zested

1 1/2 tsp Curry Powder

Salt and pepper to taste

Thinly slice red onions either hand cut or on the mandoline. In a med pan, over medium heat, melt butter till foaming. Add onions and cook (sweat) for about 20 minutes till translucent and most moisture is gone. Add heavy cream. Continue cooking on low for 5 more minutes. Put in blender with lime zest, curry and salt and pepper. Blend till fully liquefied.

Andrew Keller owns Gene’s Health Food and the Fresh. By Gene’s food truck with his sister Karissa in Owensboro.

His desire is for you to have good food experiences while eating healthy with variety.

https://geneshealthfood.com/collections/all to purchase classes or buy a gift certificate.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments