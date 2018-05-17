Cooking with Chef Sarah: Beef Japchae

This week’s cooking class has us at Gangnam Korean Barbecue with Chef Sarah to learn how to make some authentic Korean dishes!

Sweet and savory, Japchae is one of the most popular dishes in South Korea, and when you make it for your family?

They’ll be transported to a land far, far away!

GRETCHIN: I see fresh meat and tons of fresh vegetables, and my favorite, glass noodles…what are we making?

Sarah: Beef Japchae Noodles.

It’s like traditional Korean.

So, what normally everybody eats at home, especially holidays they make this.





First of all, put some vegetable oil.

GRETCHIN: I Should have worn my flat shoes so we’d be the same size.

Sarah: Now, diced garlic, and this is already seasoned beef.

GRETCHIN: Oh, what did you season it with?

Sarah: Sesame oil, soy sauce, some garlic inside, and pepper.

GRETCHIN: That cooks fast because it’s sliced so thinly.

Sarah: And then you can add some onions, and then carrots.

GRETCHIN: Green onions.

Sarah: Yes.

Mushrooms.

Now, add some salt, and a little sesame oil, and then we add the spinach now.

GRETCHIN: Ooh, that looks lovely!

Sarah: A little more sesame oil.

GRETCHIN: Now everybody can have the delicious food that Drew and I had when we were in Korea.

Sarah: And now we’re gonna put some soy sauce.

GRETCHIN: You want the spinach to be just a little bit wilted.

Sarah: Yes, yes.

Partly cooked, because we have to add the noodles!

Add some noodles in the middle.

Okay.

GRETCHIN: Gorgeous!

And it smells divine!

Sarah: Soy sauce, and a little sesame oil, and then just a pinch of salt.

GRETCHIN: And this is super low calorie recipe too.

Sarah: Oh yes.

Black pepper, just a pinch of it.

In the end just put some sesame seeds…this is done!

GRETCHIN: Look at that!

I swear we started and ended this in five minutes, not counting her prep time, how easy is that?!

Sarah: Beef Japchae noodles!

GRETCHIN: Mmm, I feel like I’m back in Korea.

Do you want to go with me, drew?

Hot stuff coming in.

Give me my chopstick.

Drew: Mmm!

Sarah: It’s okay?

GRETCHIN: Oppan Gangnam style!

Or whatever they say there, I don’t know.

