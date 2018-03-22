Cooking with Chef Nick: Watermelon Feta Salad

This week’s two minute cooking class is all about summer flavors that are also healthy for you.

We’re back in the kitchen with Chef Nick, recreating the new menu items offered at Marina Pointe this summer.

I love this salad, and that it will be available when you’re chilling on the patio at Marina Pointe!



Watermelon Feta Salad:

2 tsp butter

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 oz. Bourbon

1/2 orange

1 oz. Feta cheese

1/3 onion

Mixed greens

3 oz. Canola oil

3 oz. Red wine vinegar

3 oz. Sugar

1 tsp Italian seasoning

Melt butter in saucepan, add sugar and stir.

When dissolved, add bourbon and boil until nickel sized bubbles appear.

Squeeze in orange juice.

Toss nuts in the caramel sauce and cool for 20 minutes.

Mix canola oil, vinegar, sugar, and Italian seasoning for the vinaigrette.

Toss greens, feta, onions, candied walnuts, and thin watermelon strips with the vinaigrette and serve.

Love all things Evansville? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Comments

comments