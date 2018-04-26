Cooking with Chef Nick: Soft Shelled Crab Kung Pao

The time is almost here, KC’s Marina Pointe opens May fourth, and they’ve hired a chef, and re-vamped their menu!

We’ve been giving you a sneak peek, and teaching you how to make these beach-feel foods.

This week we’re taking the spicy Chinese dish, Kung Pao, that’s normally served with chicken or shrimp, and switching it up in this week’s 2 Minute Cooking Class.





Soft Shelled Crab Kung Pao:

3 Soft Shelled Crabs

Flour

2 Tbsp. Butter

1 c. Tri-colored Bell Peppers (diced)

1/4 c. Onion (diced)

1/4 c. Celery (diced)

1/2 c. White Wine

1 c. Chicken Stock

Ginger (to taste)

1 c. Kung Pao Sauce

2 c. Rice

Crushed Walnuts

Melt butter in skillet.

Dredge crabs in flour.

Cook crabs for 4-5 minutes, then turn over and add vegetables.

Sweat vegetables down, then add white wine and deglaze.

Add chicken stock, turn up heat until sauce begins to thicken.

Turn off heat and add Kung Pao Sauce and walnuts.

Serve over rice.

