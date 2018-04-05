Cooking with Chef Nick: Soft Shell Crab Sandwich

We’ve explored healthy recipes, decadent dishes, and this month we’ve been getting ready for summer parties with fare that feels like you’re visiting a seaside restaurant.

This week’s cooking class has us back in the kitchen with Chef Nick from Marina Pointe, learning to make a delicious, but leggy, sandwich.

Soft Shell Crab Sandwich:

2 Soft Shell Crabs

Flour

Buttermilk

Cajun Seasoning

Paprika

Salt & Pepper

Lettuce

Tomato

Onion

Kaiser Roll

Canola Oil

Butter

Dill Caper Remoulade:

1 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish (drained)

1 tablespoon dill pickle (minced)

1 tablespoon capers

1 tablespoon red onion (finely diced)

1⁄2teaspoon fresh garlic, minced

1⁄8teaspoon cayenne pepper

1⁄4teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon fresh dill (chopped)

1⁄4teaspoon lemon juice

(Mix all ingredients together well.)

Add Cajun seasoning, salt, pepper, and paprika to flour.

Heat enough canola oil in skillet to fry crabs.

Dip crab into buttermilk, then dredge in seasoned flour and place in skillet.

Fry approximately 3 minutes on each side (until golden brown).

Melt butter in skillet, brush onto insides of Kaiser roll and place butter side down in skillet until slightly toasted.

Spread roll with Remoulade, add crabs, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Enjoy!





