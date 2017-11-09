Cooking with Chef Adam: Pumpkin Bread Pudding

With Fall fast approaching, and temperatures falling, it’s the perfect time for comfort food!

Today we’re joining Personal Chef Adam Edwards in the kitchen to learn how to make his Pumpkin Bread Pudding!





Here’s the full recipe:

Bread pudding

4 each Eggs

2 cups Heavy Cream

1 cup Pumpkin Puree

1 TBSP Cinnamon

Pinch Allspice

Pinch Nutmeg

12 each Glazed Yeast Donuts

Caramel Sauce

1 cup Brown Sugar

¼ cup Butter (unsalted)

1 TSP Vanilla Extract

1 cup Heavy Cream

Method of Preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, cream, pumpkin and seasonings.

3. Chop the donuts and fold into the custard. Allow a few minutes for the donuts to soak up the custard.

4. For cooking, you can portion the mix into 6 ramekins or into a large casserole dish. Spray the inside of the baking dish with pan release and portion the mix. Place into the oven and cook for about 35-40 minutes (or until a toothpick come out clean when poking the center of the dish. Set aside to make the caramel sauce.

5. In a small sauce pot on medium heat, add the sugar, butter and vanilla and melt.

6. Cook the sugar mixture until it bubbles and slowly whisk in the heavy cream. Continue to cook for an additional 5 minutes and remove from heat.

7. Serve the warm caramel sauce over the warm pumpkin bread pudding and enjoy.

To book Chef Adam Edwards for your class, party, or date night, go to www.chefadamedwards.com, and follow him on Instagram at @chefadamedwards.

