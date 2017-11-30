Cooking with Chef Adam Edwards: Gingerbread Cake with Orange Chantilly Cream

We’re finishing our holiday themed recipes with Chef Adam Edwards!

Gingerbread is a tradition, grab your pen and recipe book you’re going to want to make this creation… with a twist.





Here’s the full recipe:

Gingerbread Cake with Orange Chantilly Cream

Cake:

2 ½ cup Flour

2 TBSP Gingerbread Spice

Pinch Salt

¼ TSP Baking Soda

1 TSP Baking Powder

¾ cup Butter (unsalted, room temperature)

1 ½ cup Brown Sugar (packed)

2 each Eggs

½ cup Molasses

1 cup Water

Method of Preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. In a large bowl, combine all the dry ingredients and whisk together.

3. Separately in a mixing bowl, whip the butter and brown sugar until creamy with the paddle attachment on the mixer. Then, slowly add one egg at a time until fully incorporated (scrape down the sides as necessary). Add the molasses and and water and mix until blended.

4. Slowly add the dry mix until fully combined. **Do this step in 3 batches so that flour doesn’t explode all over the kitchen**

5. Pour the batter into a sprayed bundt pan and bake for 30-45 minutes. Once a toothpick prick comes out clean, remove and place on a cooling rack for about 15 minutes. Place a plate or platter upside down over the top of the bundt pan and invert the pan with the plate to remove from the pan. Garnish with powdered sugar sprinkled over and serve warm.

Orange Chantilly Cream

2 cups Heavy Whipping Cream

½ cup Powdered Sugar

1 TSP Fresh Orange Zest

1 TBSP Grand Marnier (Orange Cognac)

Method of Preparation:

1. In a large mixing bowl, whip the heavy cream until soft peaks develop.

2. Add the remaining ingredients and continue whipping until fully incorporated.

3. Serve a scoop of the whipped cream over the cake and enjoy!

And a dinner/class with Adam makes a perfect gift (hint, hint)!

To book Chef Adam Edwards for your class, party, or date night, go to www.chefadamedwards.com, and follow him on Instagram at @chefadamedwards.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville's YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

