Cooking with Chef Adam: Butternut Squash Leek Soup

With Fall fast approaching, and temperatures falling, it’s the perfect time for comfort food!

Today we’re joining Personal Chef Adam Edwards in the kitchen to learn how to make his Butternut Squash Leek Soup.





Here’s the full recipe:

Butternut Squash and Leek Soup

This easy and clean fall soup can be customizable to best fit your nutritional needs. You can use chicken stock rather than vegetable stock if you would like a deeper flavor profile, or you can exclude the heavy cream and make it a vegan soup with big flavors.

Ingredients:

2 TBSP Oil

1 cup Leeks (sliced, white parts only)

2 TBSP Fresh Ginger (peeled and sliced)

2 cups Butternut Squash (peeled and diced)

2 cups Vegetable Stock

To taste Salt and Pepper

1 cup Heavy Cream

Method of Preparation:

1. In a large pot on medium high heat, add the oil and leeks and sweat them until softened. Once the leeks are softened, add the ginger and butternut squash and season with salt and peppers.

2. Add the stock and simmer on low heat until the squash are soft. Once soft, add the heavy cream and continue cooking until the soup is heated through.

3. Remove from the heat and puree the soup with an emersion blender (or food processor or stand blender). Once blended, serve warm.

Recipe Note:

– For added appearance in plating, you can garnish with Fried Leeks or a drizzle of heavy cream once in the serving dish.

– To make the fried leeks, slice the leeks (white parts only, lengthwise) and shallow fry in a large bottomed pot on medium high heat until browned and crispy.

To book Chef Adam Edwards for your class, party, or date night, go to www.chefadamedwards.com, and follow him on Instagram at @chefadamedwards.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

Having trouble viewing my videos on your device? (There should be one in this story…)

Let’s fix that.

Try going through your web browser, or download the 44News app for Android or iPhone.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Gretchin’s jewelry provided by: Premier Designs Independent Consultant Donna Robinson

Gretchin Irons 44News Entertainment Insider. Gretchin was new to Evansville and quickly developed a passion for the city, She began "The Best Day Ever Evansville" as a way to promote the individuality and flavor of the city. More Posts - Website Follow Me:



Comments

comments