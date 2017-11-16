Cooking with Chef Adam: Blue Cheese Cranberry Bacon Cheeseball

We’ve been adding recipes to your collection, and this week they’re holiday themed, just in time for all the parties you’ll have to bring something to.

Grab a pen and pad, we’re in the kitchen with Personal Chef Adam Edwards to help you wow your friends with a blue cheese, cranberry, bacon cheeseball!





Here’s the full recipe:

Blue Cheese, Bacon and Cranberry Cheese Ball

Ingredients:

8 ounce Cream Cheese

½ cup Cheddar Cheese (shredded)

½ cup Fresh Bacon Crumbles

¼ cup Blue Cheese Crumbles

¼ cup Green Onion (sliced)

3 TBSP Pecans (chopped)

3 TBSP Dried Cranberries

3 TBSP Fresh Parsley (chopped)

Topping:

¼ cup Green Onion (chopped)

¼ cup Pecans (chopped)

¼ cup Dried Cranberries

Method of Preparation:

1. In a food processor, combine all ingredients and pulse until blended well. Empty the contents of the food processor into a plastic film lined bowl. Gather the excess plastic film and twist to form a tight ball. Place into the refrigerator for 30 minutes to firm up.

2. On a plate, combine the green onions, pecans and dried cranberries and spread out evenly. Remove the film from the chilled cheese ball and roll into the mixture, coating evenly.

3. Place the coated cheese ball onto a plate with crackers or toasted bread slices.

To book Chef Adam Edwards for your class, party, or date night, go to www.chefadamedwards.com, and follow him on Instagram at @chefadamedwards.

