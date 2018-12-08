Cookie Baking Day At EAB Christmas Party

The smells of freshly baked cookies were in the air Saturday at the Evansville Association for the Blind for an annual Christmas Tradition.

The event gives kids who are visually impaired the chance to make cookies for their families.

“We do about five or six events throughout the year, and the kids get together at that time, and it is like, ‘hey, this is my lost friend I haven’t seen in a while,” said EAB coordinator Krysti Hughes.

“Most of these students do not go to school with each other so it’s their one time they can hang out and really get to know each other.”

Hughes says another critical component of the day is that siblings take part.

“It’s for the whole family and it’s good for us to promote that independence so the sibling might see someone else that’s doing a little bit more and say, ‘oh, I should give my sister or brother that opportunity to do this on their own, or it might be an opportunity for parents to do the same things,” said Hughes. “That’s the whole focus.”

Meet Killian Watson.

Like any other boy, he likes to watch movies and play baseball.

Killian even had the chance to play in the Little League World Series.

Although blind since birth, Killian’s dad says, his son is a typical nine-year-old child.

“He’s just like any other boy,” said Killian’s dad Jeff Watson. “He likes to listen to radio. He’s very interested in radio stations, deejays

[Killian likes] all kinds of different music. He likes to watch movies and he’s on the baseball team where he has a ball that beeps so he can hear it and hit it.

“He’s been all the way to Pennsylvania playing in the World Series with that.

“He likes skateboards and being really silly.”

