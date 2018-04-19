Home Indiana Evansville Convicted Sex Offender Identified As Suspect In Officer Involved Shooting April 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A convicted sex offender has been identified as the suspect involved in a sexual assault last night in Evansville. Police say Michael Foster, 48, is a convicted sex offender and has a long history with law enforcement. Police say Foster failed to register as a sex offender.

In July 2014, police say Foster was at the Angel Mounds boat ramp identifying as a police officer and telling people to leave the area because of a raid. A sheriff’s deputy showed up and located Foster. The deputy had to use force to get Foster to listen to commands and arrested him.

Th officer involved shooting stems from a sexual assault call at an apartment complex on Spring Valley Road, just off North Green River Road.

When officers responded, they say the victim told them the suspect was armed and left, but said he was going to come back.

While police were investigating the assault, Foster returned to the scene. He ran from officers, but was unable to escape.

During a confrontation with two EPD officers, the suspect was shot by police.

Foster was rushed to an area hospital with gunshot wounds, but remains in the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

EPD is not releasing the officer’s name at this time. The officer who shot the suspect is on paid administrative leave.

No officers were injured in the incident. Police recovered a replica gun at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Comments

comments