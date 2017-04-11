Home Indiana Convicted Posey Co. Bank Robber Learns His Fate April 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A convicted bank robber learns his sentence, and is set to spend more than three years behind bars. 26-year-old Patrick Sandmann, of Georgetown, Indiana received 46 months in federal prison after being convicted of robbing a bank in Posey County. That sentence was handed down by a U.S. District Judge.

The U.S. Attorney who was working the case said this sentence is a warning to others who might have the same idea. He said if you rob a bank in his district, the feds will find and prosecute you.

In September of 2015, Sandmann robbed Community State Bank in Cynthiana. He gave one of the teller’s a note that stated, “give me all the money in your drawer” and “if you call the cops I will take you hostage.” Sandmann left the bank with about $7,000.

Last summer, Sandmann tried to rob the St. Wendel Community State Bank, but ended up getting caught after a chase that ended in nearby woods.

Sandmann will also have to serve three years of supervised release following his prison term.

This case was investigated by the FBI, the Indiana State Police, and the Posey County Sheriff’s Office.

