Convicted Felon Arrested After Threatening Evansville Police Officers May 1st, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A man with a history of violent crimes is arrested after threatening Evansville police. Officer say they encountered an intoxicated man, Kevin Townsend, twice Monday night.

Townsend said he was walking to his home on Franklin Street and police let him go, but were called to a second location, and found Townsend sitting on the sidewalk.

Police say once they handcuffed Townsend he began yelling obscenities and threatened to beat the officers to death. They say Townsend repeatedly told them he would get out of jail and find the officers and beat them to death.

Townsend is a convicted serious violent felon, with a lengthy history of violent felony convictions.

Townsend was treated at Deaconess Hospital and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. He’s facing intimidation and disorderly conduct charges.

