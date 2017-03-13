Convicted Felon Arrested on Burglary Charges

A convicted felon is in jail after police say he broke into an Evnasville business. Eric Rickard is accused of breaking into 1st Ave Collision Center at 1309 N. 1st Avenue. It happened Sunday just after midnight. A landscaping rock was found inside the building.

Officers say Rickard had a gun in his pocket along with prescription medication that was taken during the burglary. Police say he told them he broke the window because he was looking for a place to stay.

Several other businesses along 1st Ave., including Quality Automotive, Donut Bank, and Octapharma, reported attempted burglaries where a window was broken out.

Investigators believe Rickard was involved in the other cases, but he has not been charged in those cases yet.

Rickard faces attempted burglary charges, burglary – armed with a deadly weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail with no bond.

