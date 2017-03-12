Convicted Felon Arrested After Breaking Into Evansville Businesses

A convicted felon is back in jail after police say he broke into two Evansville businesses. Eric Rickard is accused of breaking a window at the Donut Bank on North First Avenue.

A landscaping rock was found inside the building. Rickard was later found at First Avenue Collision Repair where he told police he broke the window because he was looking for a place to stay.

Police report Rickard had a gun on him and was bloody. He faces burglary charges and is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

