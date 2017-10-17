44News | Evansville, IN

Convicted Felon Accused Of Breaking Into Two Businesses Takes Plea Deal

October 17th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

A convicted felon accused of breaking into two Evansville businesses takes a plea deal. Eric Rickard admitted to burglary and burglary with a deadly weapon. He received a sentence totaling 12 years to run concurrently. Both habitual enhancements were dropped from his charges.

Rickard is accused of breaking a window at the Donut Bank on North First Avenue, and was later found at First Avenue Collision Repair. He told police he was looking for a place to stay.

