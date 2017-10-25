Convicted Drug Dealer Back In Jail

A drug dealer recently released from jail is back behind bars. Police arrested 18-year-old Kyle Fravel for allegedly shooting 20-year-old Tyler Flota.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of West Virginia Street on Wednesday morning around 3:30 for reports of shots being fired.

Police found 20-year-old Tyler Flota with a gunshot wound to the leg. Flota told officers that he and Chanze Merrick made arrangements to buy marijuana from a local dealer, but decided they would rob the drug dealer.

When the two men arrived, they told police a juvenile met with them, but they said someone else stayed in the vehicle.

Flota said he grabbed the marijuana and took off running, but told officers that Flavel fired shots at him.

Flota was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life threatening. Once Flota is released from the hospital, he will face charges in connection to this incident.

Police found Fravel and the juvenile at Fravel’s home on Irvington Avenue. Both were taken into custody.

The juvenile is charged with dealing marijuana and Fravel is charged with battery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a serious violent felon, and dealing marijuana.

Fravel is on probation for his role in an armed home invasion robbery in Vanderburgh County from December of 2015.

In October 2016, Fravel was sentenced as an adult to six years in the Indiana Department of Corrections. He was released eight days ago after serving one year of his six year sentence.

Evansville Police are still looking for Chanze Merrick.

If you have information about this incident, you are asked to call EPD or the WeTip Hotline.

