Convicted Church Shooter Being Held in Indiana

April 22nd, 2017 Indiana

Convicted South Carolina church Shooter Dylann Roof is now in federal death row in Indiana. Federal records show Roof is now being held at the United States Penitentiary in Terre Haute.

A jury convicted Roof on federal hate crime charges in December and then sentenced him to death. Roof went to a Wednesday night bible study at Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015, and killed 9 black worshippers during the closing prayer.

He told FBI agents he was hoping to start a race war. Roof also pleaded guilty to 9 counts of murder in state court and received life sentences without parole.

 

 

 

